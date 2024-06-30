Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,349 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

