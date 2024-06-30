Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,472 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 424,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 210,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $176.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

