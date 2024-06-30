Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Danaher by 72.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 78,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $249.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.61. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

