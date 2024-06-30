Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $226.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

