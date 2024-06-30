Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $972,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

