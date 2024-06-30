Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

