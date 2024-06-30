Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

