AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,499,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 5,288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.