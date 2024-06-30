Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.