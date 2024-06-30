Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $239.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

