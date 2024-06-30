AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading 0.8% Higher

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.28 and last traded at $60.02. 531,208 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

AMERCO Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. AMERCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

