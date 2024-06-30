Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 5% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 656,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,138,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 45.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

