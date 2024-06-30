AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.15

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 19208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

