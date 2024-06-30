Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$19.17

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ARE stock opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.43.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

