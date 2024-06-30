Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

