Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $159.78

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

