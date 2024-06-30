Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $40.75

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

