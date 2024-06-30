Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$87.70

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$67.79 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$80.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

