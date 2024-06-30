Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) PT at $19.41

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.