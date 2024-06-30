Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$31.42

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.27.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

