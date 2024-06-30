Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,403.88

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,410.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,185.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

