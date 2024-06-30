Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Viasat by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.