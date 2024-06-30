Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $25.17

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Institutional Trading of Viasat
Viasat Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Viasat stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
