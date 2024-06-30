Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wah Fu Education Group and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 636.98%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $10.69 million 0.83 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Boxlight $176.72 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.13

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats Boxlight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.