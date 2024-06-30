Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,412.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
ADRZF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.
About Andritz
