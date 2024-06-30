Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,412.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

