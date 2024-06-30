Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $72.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

