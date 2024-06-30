Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

APOG opened at $62.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

