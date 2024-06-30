Apollo Currency Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.11 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $4.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00045961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.