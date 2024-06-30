Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

