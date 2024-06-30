Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 4.6%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.95. 8,814,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 4,171,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.