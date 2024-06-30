Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $306.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $350.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $355.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

