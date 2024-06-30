Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 109,969 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AACI opened at $11.44 on Friday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

