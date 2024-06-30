Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Shares Down 7.4%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.
