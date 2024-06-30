ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,022.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $964.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $907.83. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

