ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,200 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,056.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.67 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
