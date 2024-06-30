ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,200 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,056.0 days.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $27.67 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.