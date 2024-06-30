Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

