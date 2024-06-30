Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

