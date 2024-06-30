ATB Capital Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARX opened at C$24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.20. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$597,961.59. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 23,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$597,961.59. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$662,473.81. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.