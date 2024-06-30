ATB Capital Lowers PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.75

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market cap of C$430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.37. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. In other news, Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. Insiders acquired 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 over the last three months. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

