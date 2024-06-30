ATB Capital Lowers PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.75

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.
PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PHX stock opened at C$9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market cap of C$430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.37. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.78.
PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PHX Energy Services
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.