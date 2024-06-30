Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

