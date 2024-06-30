AT&T Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 91,290 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 58,654 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE T opened at $19.11 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

