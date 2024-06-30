Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Aura Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
Aura Systems Company Profile
