Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Aura Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.