Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $235,996,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.7 %

ALV opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.