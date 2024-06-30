AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $32.82 on Friday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

