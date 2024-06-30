AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.
AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of AXTI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.26.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
