Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.0 days.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

