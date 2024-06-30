Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
