Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 9,550 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -230.77%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

