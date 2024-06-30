Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 25.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 223.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $303.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.