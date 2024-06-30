Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $98.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

