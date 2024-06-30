Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of LCNB as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.91 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

