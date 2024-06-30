Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,160.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

